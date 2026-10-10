Weaving a trans narrative from a grave in South Delhi

The answer lies in a history that predates the British Criminal Tribes Act of 1871, which subjected hijra communities to criminalisation, surveillance and stigma.

Hijron Ka Khanqah, an ancient monument in South Delhi, houses 50 tombs commemorating Soddo Mai, a 15th Century transgender spiritual leader during the reign of the Lodi dynasty, and her 49 disciples. The monument stands as a testament to the spiritual and cultural significance once accorded to transgender communities in India, says Mahalakshmi.

In the recently released book titled, Hijron Ka Khanqah: A Monument of Transgender History and Legacy, Mahalakshmi sheds light on the forgotten contributions of trans persons to India’s history, and challenges the contemporary narratives that have often relegated transgender people to the margins of society.