Weather forecast for August 3: Heavy rain likely in Western Ghats; moderate showers in Chennai

The prevailing weather is being influenced by a trough extending from north interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu at about 5.8 km above mean sea level, along with an offshore trough running from south Gujarat to north Kerala.

For Chennai, the weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning during the evening and night hours on August 3.

Across the State, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts, besides Puducherry, on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely over several parts of Tamil Nadu.