Weather dept forecasts dry weather likely in interior Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days, while the interior regions are likely to experience mostly dry weather.
According to a statement, an atmospheric low-level circulation currently extends from the Gulf of Mannar to the southern interior of Karnataka.
Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday and Saturday.
Similar conditions are expected over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 20, while interior Tamil Nadu is likely to remain dry.
On March 21, light-to-moderate rain with thundershowers is expected at isolated places. Light rain is likely at one or two places across the state, and also Puducherry and Karaikal, on March 22.
Rainfall activity is expected to be confined to the Western Ghats districts and south Tamil Nadu on March 23 and 24, with the rest of the state likely to witness dry weather.
The maximum temperature across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is expected to decrease gradually by 2–4°C at a few places till March 20. No significant change in maximum temperature is likely on March 21 and 22.
Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Light rain with thundershowers is expected in a few places, with maximum temperatures around 33°C and minimum temperatures between 24°C and 25°C.