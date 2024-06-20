Weather department forcasts heavy rain in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu on June 20; check details

CHENNAI: On Thursday, the Weather department has forecast heavy rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu.

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 20.

Moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today until June 25 due to the upper atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southern regions of India.

Furthermore, heavy rain has been predicted for Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts on 22, 23, and 24 June.