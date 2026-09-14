We won before, will win again, says Edappadi on bypolls

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Palaniswami said the AIADMK had already won both constituencies and was well placed to secure victory in the bypolls.

Asked about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to London, Palaniswami said it would be appropriate to comment on the trip only after the Chief Minister returned and the government disclosed details of the investments secured during the visit.

Palaniswami had earlier raised doubts about Vijay’s London visit, saying photographs from the trip suggested it had deviated from its announced objective of attracting investment.