We will form government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, says TN BJP unit

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Wednesday said the saffron party is marching successfully on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path towards forming the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.



Emanating displeasure over the recent war of words between the party functionaries, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said, "Many party functionaries are expressing their opinions about the electoral debacle of the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls. They also criticise the party leadership for the electoral defeat. But, it is Congress's culture to discuss internal issues in public. BJP will never become Congress."

Prasad also sent a message to those criticising the party leadership.

"They should understand the growth of Tamil Nadu BJP, after K Annamalai assumed office as state president in 2021. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP is moving in the right direction in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of K Annamalai, " he said in a statement.

Recalling the electoral history of the Dravidian majors, Prasad said, "In 1991, 2001,2011,2016 Assembly elections, the DMK suffered a major defeat. In 1996 Assembly polls, 2004 Lok Sabha polls and 2016 Assembly polls, the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK also suffered a major defeat. But their leadership was never questioned by their own functionaries."

Lauding Annamalai, Prasad said the growth in the party's vote share in the Lok Sabha polls was a huge victory for Annamalai and his electoral strategies.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence and Annamalai's strategy which made the AIADMK understand the real strength and power of the BJP."