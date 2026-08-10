'We the Leaders' volunteers help restore neglected Madurai crematorium

CHENNAI: Volunteers of 'We the Leaders' movement, started by former State BJP chief K Annamalai, restored a neglected public crematorium in Pappakkudi, Madurai district, after it had turned into a dumping ground and a hangout for anti-social elements and alcohol consumers.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the crematorium had remained poorly maintained for several months, with thick overgrowth, invasive Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees and heaps of garbage making the premises inaccessible to the public.
Hundreds of discarded liquor bottles and plastic waste littered the complex, leaving the burial ground in a dilapidated condition.
The cleanup was carried out as part of the organisation's 'Clean and Prosperous Tamil Nadu' campaign being observed during Environment Month.
As part of the statewide initiative, 'We the Leaders' has been conducting cleanliness and awareness drives across Tamil Nadu to reclaim neglected public spaces and promote environmental conservation.
The organisation identified the Pappakkudi crematorium as one of the sites requiring immediate attention and mobilised volunteers for an intensive restoration effort.
The drive was led by KK Builders Kannan, with volunteers from 'We the Leaders' and local youth participating in large numbers.
Using modern equipment, the team removed hundreds of discarded liquor bottles, plastic waste and other debris from the premises.
They also cleared dense thickets and uprooted invasive Seemai Karuvelam trees, restoring the crematorium to a clean and usable condition. The volunteers worked throughout the day to ensure the entire complex was cleared and made accessible for the public.
Residents welcomed the initiative, saying the restoration had transformed a neglected public space into a clean and dignified environment.
The effort has also received widespread appreciation on social media, with many praising the volunteers for preventing the crematorium from becoming a haven for anti-social activities and highlighting the importance of community participation in maintaining public spaces.