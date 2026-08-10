'We the Leaders' volunteers help restore neglected Madurai crematorium

Tons of garbage removed

The drive was led by KK Builders Kannan, with volunteers from 'We the Leaders' and local youth participating in large numbers.

Using modern equipment, the team removed hundreds of discarded liquor bottles, plastic waste and other debris from the premises.

They also cleared dense thickets and uprooted invasive Seemai Karuvelam trees, restoring the crematorium to a clean and usable condition. The volunteers worked throughout the day to ensure the entire complex was cleared and made accessible for the public.

Public appreciation

Residents welcomed the initiative, saying the restoration had transformed a neglected public space into a clean and dignified environment.

The effort has also received widespread appreciation on social media, with many praising the volunteers for preventing the crematorium from becoming a haven for anti-social activities and highlighting the importance of community participation in maintaining public spaces.