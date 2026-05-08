We respect TN mandate, won't join new govt, says BJP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday said it "sincerely" respected the will and the mandate of the people and that it would not indulge in any attempts to form the new government.
Responding to the Assembly election verdict four days after the results were announced, he said the BJP, which was committed to the welfare and progress of the people of Tamil Nadu had participated in the election process with the same fervour.
"However, the election results are gracefully accepted by our party, and we feel that the people of Tamil Nadu have not given any mandate for BJP to form the government," Nagenthran said in a statement here.
The party has won only one seat.
"We sincerely respect the will and the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu and do not wish to align our party in any attempt to form the new government in the state of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we do not wish any active participation in this process and will not vote for any party in the attempt to form the government," he said.