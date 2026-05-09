We remain steadfast against Governor post: DMK

“Our position that we do not need a Governor at all is something the DMK has never changed at any point in time,” she said. When asked about the Governor’s actions following the election results, particularly the delay in inviting the leading party to form the government, Kanimozhi pointed to what she described as the “inherent friction” between the office of the Governor and the State’s political interests. She said the current situation “raises a lot of questions” and requires introspection regarding constitutional procedures.