We remain steadfast against Governor post: DMK

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday reiterated her party’s opposition to the office of the Governor, particularly amid questions about its constitutional propriety amid the current political transition.
“Our position that we do not need a Governor at all is something the DMK has never changed at any point in time,” she said. When asked about the Governor’s actions following the election results, particularly the delay in inviting the leading party to form the government, Kanimozhi pointed to what she described as the “inherent friction” between the office of the Governor and the State’s political interests. She said the current situation “raises a lot of questions” and requires introspection regarding constitutional procedures.
Kanimozhi described the election results as lacking a “clear mandate”, which she identified as the primary reason for the prevailing political uncertainty in the state. “What the people decide is supreme,” she said, adding that while the mandate was not decisive, it must be respected.The Thoothukudi MP attributed the ongoing delays and “many confusions” to the absence of a decisive majority for any single party.The State election results lack a clear mandate. But the current situation raises a lot of questions and requires introspection regarding constitutional procedures – Kanimozhi, senior DMK leader