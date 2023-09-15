We oppose only regressive rules in Sanatana: Sekarbabu

COIMBATORE: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekarbabu on Thursday said the DMK does not oppose Sanatana Dharma entirely and is only against some of the regressive principles.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, after inspecting the ongoing development works at Kottai Mariamman Temple, the Minister said the DMK opposes only certain principles like untouchability, Sati, Kulakalvi and refusal of education to women. “We do not oppose Sanatana Dharma in its entirety. There shouldn’t be inequalities among human beings,” he said.