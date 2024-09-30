We must work to live up to voters’ trust, Chief Minister Stalin advises ministers

CHENNAI: Advising his ministers to make a commitment to ensure that DMK ruled the State henceforth, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said they must work to live up to the trust and confidence of the voters.

In a five-page statement explaining the elevation of Udhayanidhi and induction and re-induction of MLAs into the cabinet, Stalin said, “Government is a collective responsibility. I, the Chief Minister, is a coalition of ministers. People have more faith than I do in all the ministers. We all must work to live up to the trust of the voters who have voted us to power with great confidence.”

Justifying the elevation of Udhayanidhi, Stalin said, “All ministers have contributed to the development of Tamil Nadu in the last three years. As the next stage, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi has been appointed as Deputy CM. He will not be my deputy, but all the people of the country.”

The Deputy CM post has been awarded to him to make him work more and enable his administrative capacity to contribute to the development of Tamil Nadu and the DMK. He must work harder than before. He must understand the sentiments of the DMK cadre and expectations of all sections of the people and work to satisfy them, Stalin added.

Replying to the Opposition’s criticism of his expression of solidarity with minister Senthilbalaji, he said, “Some people are unable to tolerate my appreciation of Senthilbalaji’s sacrifice. A group attempted to conspire against the party using him. Acceptance of 15-month imprisonment was the sacrifice. The party functions because of people who do not intend to bring disrepute to it.”

Reasoning that he has entrusted them with ministerial responsibility on the basis of their past hard work and present abilities, Stalin appealed to them to make the State more resourceful through their departments.