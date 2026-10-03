‘We lived in constant fear’: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen return after 8 months in Oman

The five fishermen Sorna Joshua and Alex Ravi of Keezha Muttom, Robin George and Thomas Arul of Kovalam, all in Kanniyakumari district, and Mariappan Jetli of Ramanathapuram district had travelled to Oman after an agent based in Kovalam allegedly promised them a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

“The agent, Pithalis, was a boat captain. We believed his words and went to Oman on January 21 on a tourist visa,” said Robin George (49) of Kovalam.

Pithalis allegedly promised to convert their tourist visas into work visas within a month. However, after they started working on a private fishing boat in Oman, he did not fulfil the promise, the fishermen alleged.

"Pithalis made us work nearly 15 hours a day, from 7 am. I had gone to Oman hoping to earn enough money to conduct the marriages of my two sisters,” Joshua said.