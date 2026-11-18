CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said that if the Congress had invited the Party to attend the Congress president Sonia Gandhi's book launch held in Delhi on Monday, it would be up to the party leadership to decide whether to accept or reject it.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Wednesday, Bharathi said that he was not aware whether the Congress high command had invited the DMK to attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch. He also said that there is a cordial relationship between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the DMK.
Bharathi's comments came after media reports said that DMK president M K Stalin had rejected the Congress' invitation to attend the event. TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attended the book launch.
After the exit from the DMK-led alliance, the Congress supported the TVK-led government and accepted cabinet berths. Following this political event, several state leaders, including DMK chief Stalin, have been openly criticising its leadership.
In this context, reports have emerged that Stalin has rejected the Congress's invitation to attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi.