Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Wednesday, Bharathi said that he was not aware whether the Congress high command had invited the DMK to attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch. He also said that there is a cordial relationship between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the DMK.

Bharathi's comments came after media reports said that DMK president M K Stalin had rejected the Congress' invitation to attend the event. TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attended the book launch.