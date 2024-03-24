We got bicycle symbol on merit: Vasan

Could you please tell us first, why did GK Vasan, a traditional Congressman, join hands with the BJP?

It has been 10 years since I left the Congress. I have been in the BJP-led NDA for the last five years. My party’s vision is very clear. I still adhere to the principle of my father Moopanar, a regional party with a national outlook, with honesty, purity, and transparency. The Congress party does not reflect the thoughts of the people. People have lost faith in Congress. So, my decision to join the BJP alliance was 100 per cent correct. This is an election for India and we have joined hands with the BJP as we think alike.

You became a Rajya Sabha MP with AIADMK support, but later walked out of the alliance and joined the BJP. Why?

We joined the AIADMK alliance at the last moment during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At that time, AIADMK was not in a position to allocate the seats that we asked for. Then, based on trust, it was decided that the TMC would have one Lok Sabha seat and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Is the absence of AIADMK in NDA a setback?

Today, unfortunately, AIADMK is not in alliance with us. The TMC has allied with the BJP today based on a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a strong Bharat. Our decision is welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

TMC has been assigned the bicycle symbol after 8 years. Is it because you have allied with the BJP that your party was handed the symbol you had asked for?

As a result of 8 years of legal struggle, we have got the bicycle symbol back today. Unfortunately, I was not allotted the second Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. I didn’t even ask for the Rajya Sabha then. If two LS seats had been allocated, we would have got the bicycle symbol then. If AIADMK had allocated 12 Assembly constituencies in 2021, we would have gotten the bicycle symbol long back. As 3 Lok Sabha seats have been allocated today, formally, on merit, we have been allocated the bicycle symbol. This has nothing to do with the BJP.

Compared to the Congress, the TMC has been allocated very few seats. Is it because TMC is not equal to the Congress?

I don’t think so. To be very honest, we can ask for 6 seats or even 10 seats. But, our party does not have candidates with the capacity to spend. We asked for three and received the same. I am satisfied and I know my limit.

About the relationship between you and PM Modi...?

Modi behaves very respectfully. There was no time for long conversations. The opportunity to meet him is once in 3 months. If I talk about Tamil Nadu, he listens patiently. Like other leaders, he will give me due respect. He always remembers my name. That’s what makes me happy.

Why don’t you contest elections directly?

I haven’t had that opportunity yet. As fewer constituencies are allotted, I am allowing others in the party. I am a Rajya Sabha MP for the 3rd time.

As a senior politician, how do you see the politics of Annamalai when there are allegations that the BJP chief insults senior NDA leaders?

Annamalai is working hard to strengthen his party and there can be no dispute that the BJP has grown exponentially. My observation is that Annamalai and his party men treat their alliance leaders with great respect and love. No one can disagree.

Can we expect you again as Union minister?

My immediate focus is to strengthen my party. After the parliamentary elections, the aim is to prepare the party for the 2026 Assembly elections. My mission is to enhance the value of TMC.