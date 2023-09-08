We don't want to waste our time by responding to "jobless" persons: Sekarbabu on Sanatana Dharma row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekarbabu on Friday called State BJP chief K Annamalai as "jobless" for sticking to it (Sanatana row) and said that they have a duty to serve the people. Hence, they don't want to waste their time and energy by responding to certain "jobless" miscreants, who thrive on controversies.

"Sanatana and Hindu Religion are two different entities. We are not against religion, but we are up against social injustice in Sanatana that denies education and equal rights to women," Sekarbabu told journalists in Chennai while responding to the ongoing row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remark on Sanatana Dharma.

"DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have already made the party stand clear, and there is nothing more to talk about it. The party leadership wanted us to move on," he said.

Rebutting Annamalai for his remark that DMK means "Dengue Malaria Kosu", the Minister said, "We can also say BJP means Bat flu, Jaundice, and Plague. But we refrain from doing so as we prefer to take forward our fight on the ideological front. Moreover, we have a responsibility to work for the people's welfare and we will focus on it instead of wasting our time in unwanted issues."