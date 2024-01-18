We don't support building temple at place where mosque was demolished: Udhay

CHENNAI: Referring to the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that the party won't support building a temple at a place where a mosque (Babri Masjid) was demolished.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said, "As our leader said not to mix religion and politics. We are not against any temple construction, but we don't support building a temple at the place where a mosque was demolished."

He also clarified that the party is not against any religion.

Earlier on last Sunday, DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu flayed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and termed the inaugration as a political festival.

Earlier this month, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav and a host of Congress bigwigs -- National president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony calling it a 'BJP-RSS' event.

The Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "using" the Ram temple for electoral gains in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the 'Pran Pratistha' and ceremonial opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

(With inputs from ANI)