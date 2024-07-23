'We don’t shelve previous govts’ schemes': DMK on Edappadi's Amma canteens claim

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday hit back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that the DMK was never in the habit of shelving the schemes introduced by the past governments and it only ensured effective implementation of schemes beneficial to the people.

Taking strong exception to the allegation of EPS that the DMK regime was shelving Amma canteens, the DMK said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin did not neglect any scheme just because it was launched by the AIADMK. On the contrary, additional funds have been allocated and their schemes effectively implemented.”

Arguing that the DMK does not differentiate between schemes as inaugurated by it and other parties, the DMK said that the DMK was only in the habit of effectively implementing any scheme beneficial to the people.

Claiming credit for introducing egg in the nutritious meal programme introduced by MGR and extension of the free-bicycle distribution scheme in the DMK regime, a release issued by the DMK listed out the various DMK schemes shelved during AIAMDK regime.

It further said that the AIADMK regime had issued GOs to convert the Anna Centenary library into a marriage hall and paediatric hospital, but it was saved by the intervention of the Madras High Court. Wondering if the LoP has forgotten the observations of the HC which threatened to set up a committee to maintain the Anna Centenary library if the AIADMK regime failed to do so, the DMK asked, “Has the LoP forgotten how they (AIADMK) redesigned the interior of the then chief secretariat on Omandurar estate and converted it into a hospital to prevent the conversion of the building again into the chief secretariat even if the DMK returned to power?”

Recalling the reported neglect of Valluvar Kottam after regime change in the 1970s and shelving of the Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor, the ruling party sought to know if the AIADMK has forgotten how they removed the statue of Kannagi and legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan from Marina overnight. Also referring to the plight of road workers and Makkal Nala Paniyalargal, the DMK said that the desecration of the semmozhi poonga developed in the DMK regime also took place only in the government the LoP was a part of. Remarking that the DMK was securing continuous victories owing to good governance, the DMK released said that a divided AIADMK went into hiding after boycotting the recent Assembly bypoll.