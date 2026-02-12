We don't seek power share from AIADMK, Nainar contradicts Amit Shah

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday reiterated that the BJP does not seek a share in power if the NDA forms a government in Tamil Nadu, contradicting party leader Amit Shah, who has clearly stated that the alliance would form a coalition government.
“Our primary objective is only to remove the DMK government,” he said to the media in Coimbatore.
Ruling out any internal rift in the party, the BJP leader said former state unit chief K Annamalai is already on the party’s management committee and has also been entrusted with overseeing 24,000 grassroots-level meetings across Tamil Nadu.
Accusing the DMK of stifling opposition voices, the BJP leader criticised the state government for ignoring court directives on lighting a lamp at the Tirupparankundram hill shrine, while strictly adhering to the same guidelines when regulating public meetings organised by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Responding to claims by some DMK leaders that Vijay is the BJP’s B-team, Nagenthran pointed to the actor-politician’s consistent criticism of the party. However, he aligned with Tamilisai Soundararajan’s view, stating that Vijay should join the NDA. “More parties will join our alliance after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Tiruchy soon,” he said.
Referring to recent protests by noon meal staff, anganwadi workers, sanitary workers, and government employees, Nagenthran said they are protesting because the DMK government has failed to implement its poll promises.
“They will vote against the DMK in the upcoming polls,” he said.