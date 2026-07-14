We don't lure MLAs like Balaji, claims Nirmalkumar

Speaking to reporters here, the minister also took a jibe at the possibility of a DMK-AIADMK alliance, saying, "I think KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and Anitha R Radhakrishnan will end up serving as the coordinators of the DMK-AIADMK alliance."

Claiming that the AIADMK's organisational base had weakened considerably, Nirmalkumar said the party was now confined largely to a few southern districts. "Beyond the district level in the southern region, the AIADMK has virtually no organisational structure. Even its cadre hardly remember that the party has a general secretary," he remarked.