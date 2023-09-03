TIRUCHY: While the Kuruvai cultivation broke the record of previous year by reaching 5.60 lakh acre this year, farmers are doubtful about bountiful harvest as the water level in Mettur has been declining every day.

Several parts of cultivation have started to wither away. Farmers have appealed to the State government to ensure adequate water to save the standing crop. They’re sceptical about commencing samba cultivation which has to start by the first week of September.

As the Mettur storage has been declining and the Karnataka government fails to adhere to the Apex court order on releasing the water due to Tamil Nadu, the State government has to organise an all-party meeting, and invite farmers’ representatives immediately to discuss the issue.

“Each year, when the Cauvery issue pops up, the Karnataka government would convene an all-party meeting. A delegate of political leaders along with farmer leaders would meet the Prime Minister and concerned union ministers, and submit their demands. But this is absent in our State,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, TN Cauvery Farmers Protection Association. “Chief Minister Stalin should immediately arrive at a solution about the next course of action.”

Adding that the Delta region has been witnessing a highly critical situation, he urged the State government to formulate a Samba Cultivation Policy that would help farmers plan their next course of action. “We don’t know what to do – whether to start with samba cultivation or not. If yes, we need to begin preparatory works this week, and the last week of September for Thalady cultivation,” he pointed out.

At a time, when the water level in Mettur is below 50 feet, it would be dangerous to start cultivation with a hope of a northeast monsoon. “Despite the predictions by the meteorological department, there are chances of monsoon-failure, as we’ve experienced a similar situation with the southwest monsoon that failed in most parts of the southern states. So without the State government’s suggestion or taking a stand here, we cannot risk it,” Vimalnathan stated.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the State government to form an all-party delegation along with farmers’ reps to meet the Prime Minister. “This will not only showcase the unity of southern states, but it would also send a strong message to the Union government about the farming community’s solidarity on the issue,” he opined.

In the meantime, the Delta farmers have demanded the State government to give the status of 1,000 new check dams and barrages that were announced during the State budget. “The government announced new check dams in the Delta region but there is no sign of construction taking place,” said N Ravichandran, a farmer from Sirkazhi. “The government must start the construction at the earliest to prevent water going waste into the sea.”

Additionally, Cauvery V Dhanapalan, general secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, has accused the State government of lack of vision to save rain water. "It's necessary to have infrastructure to store water locally so that it could help during a water crisis," he averred. "There are several rain-fed areas in the region and storage facilities would help them improve the groundwater table too."
















