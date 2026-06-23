‘We do not want conflict with Union government,’ says CM Vijay in Assembly

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly, Vijay said his government was working towards building a corruption-free, transparent and people-centric administration.

“Our objective is to create a transparent administration and ensure the safety and welfare of women. We are moving towards these goals step by step,” the Chief Minister said.

In a veiled attack on the previous DMK government, Vijay rejected criticism that the TVK-led administration lacked experience in governance and accused the former regime of financial mismanagement.

“They say we do not know how to govern. What we do not know is how to misuse public funds. We know how to work for the people, but we do not know how to embezzle money. We know how to regulate tenders, but not how to inflate costs and indulge in corruption.