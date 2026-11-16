"We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice": Manickam Tagore questions PM Modi's silence on Mekedatu project

"This is a matter of justice. We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice," Tagore added.

He said the dispute should not be viewed as a political confrontation or a conflict between the two states, asserting that Tamil Nadu was willing to abide by the Supreme Court's decision.

"This is not Karnataka vs. Tamil Nadu or Congress vs Congress. What we are saying is that we are ready to abide by what the Supreme Court says. But what DK Shivakumar is saying is that he will do what he wants despite SC decision," he said.

The Mekedatu dam dispute is a long-standing inter-state water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its potential impact on the state's share of Cauvery water.