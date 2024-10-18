We bore storms, DMK govt shivering after first showers: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and their Cabinet colleagues have been giving ‘false and wrong information’ that there was no water logging in Chennai, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that several parts of the capital city were flooded due to October 14 rains.

The first spell of the monsoon has ‘exposed’ the present dispensation’s failure to implement proper flood mitigation works, the AIADMK general secretary said.

Palaniswami charged that the CM was keen on projecting his son and deputy Chief Minister, who is donning the role of all ministers, and said Stalin should have deployed senior and experienced ministers to handle the situation.

"After the change of regime, the present dispensation did not complete the stormwater drain (SWD) projects launched by our government. The SWD work is incomplete in several places, leading to waterlogging," said Palaniswami after taking part in the party's 53rd foundation day celebration in party headquarters.

EPS rebuked the CM and his cabinet colleagues that they have ‘no moral right’ to blame the AIADMK regime after failing in their duty. He ridiculed the DMK government that the AIADMK government had faced several cyclones and effectively handled them, but the present government is struggling for a single night of rain at the beginning of the northeast monsoon.

On deputy CM's remark that "there is no water logging is in itself a white paper" on the government's work, Palaniswami said it exposes him as ‘immature.’ He wondered why the CM is hesitating to go public on actions taken based on the recommendations of the Thiruppugazh Committee to mitigate floods in Chennai. "The government must inform the people on works taken for their welfare," Palaniswami added.