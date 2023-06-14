We believe in diversity: NIACL reacts to tweet of CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged the alleged Hindi imposition by government-run New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIACL), the insurance company on Tuesday said it believed in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace and apologised for “hurting any sentiments.”

On Monday, Stalin had shared a circular of the company on Hindi implementation, and demanded an apology for “the disrespect shown towards non-Hindi speakers of India and non-Hindi speaking employees,” of the company. He also sought the withdrawal of the notice.

“Gone are the days of non-Hindi speaking citizens of India tolerating the second-class treatment meted out to them, despite their contribution in propelling India’s growth with their hard work and talent. Tamil Nadu and DMK will do everything under our power to #StopHindiImposition, as we have always strived in our history,” Stalin had tweeted.

“We will remove the undeserving special status that Hindi enjoys everywhere in the Union Government, like Railways, Postal Department, Banking and Parliament that affects us and our people on a day-to-day basis,” he had said.

In a tweet uploaded on its official Twitter handle, Mumbai-headquartered New India Assurance said, “We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures.

“We are completely aligned with and respectful of the rich cultural legacy and linguistic variety across the length and breadth of our magnificent country. If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, we sincerely apologise for the same,” it said.