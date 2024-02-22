We are not against caste-wise census: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday clarified that his government is not against caste-wise census.

Responding to the PMK MLA's ruckus in the House, Stalin said, "A caste-wise census should be conducted and the MLAs and leaders of PMK, including S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, GK Mani have directly called on me and made several requests. I clarify that we are not against the caste-wise census and we are here to support you (Vanniyars)."

Minutes after the CM's reply, the PMK MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Earlier in the House, the PMK MLAs led by its floor leader GK Mani created a ruckus demanding a caste-wise census.