We are boss, says AIADMK on BJP plans to seek more seats

CHENNAI: The BJP is keen on getting more seats in the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but the leadership of the Dravidian major has put its foot against it and is strongly opposed to the saffron party’s push for Chennai South and eight other constituencies.

Amidst the constant push for getting Chennai South, Vellore, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Villupuram constituencies, Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with booth level committee members in Chennai South constituency and a public meeting in Vellore.

It is an early sign that the saffron party is making its move and sending across a message to its leading partner in the state. However, the BJP’s clever gambit did not go down well with the AIADMK and its leadership.

A senior AIADMK leader, preferring anonymity, said the BJP is an Achilles heel for the party. The BJP’s hyper-nationalism and unitarian agenda would not bring any value to the alliance in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the AIADMK is gradually losing its vote share among the minorities for continuing its alliance with the saffron party.

“Taking all this into consideration, the BJP and its leadership should refrain from demanding more seats. But, their political rhetoric hints that they have a plan B. Our general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami) is also not keen on continuing the alliance. If they wish to move away, it is good for us,” said a senior AIADMK leader from the western region.

He also said that they will not cede away their strongholds such as Coimbatore, Chennai South and Tirupur.

Senior AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and S Semmalai said that the AIADMK is heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Reflecting the views of the party leadership and cadre, they said the committee constituted by its leadership, comprising leaders of the allies, would take a “collective decision” on seats and constituencies.

The kaleidoscopic views on seats and constituencies ahead of the 2024 polls is “premature,” they said, alluding to the statements of BJP leaders. “The leaders of alliance parties will give their proposal. It will be taken for discussion ahead of the polls and a decision will be made,” said Jayakumar and hinted that Chennai South Constituency is reserved for AIADMK. It may be noted that Jayakumar’s son Jayawardhan won the seat in 2014.

Leaders of the NDA, including Palaniswami, avoided meeting Shah during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. It further strengthens the views of political critics that AIADMK wants to get rid of the BJP, while the latter is ready with plan B that is to bring PMK, AMMK and expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala with a few other influential leaders from different regions together.

“What has been happening in the last few months shows that all is not well in the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” said political critic Thaarasu Shyam. He noted that none of the key alliance leaders called on Shah during his visit to back his views.