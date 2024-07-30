Wayanad landslides: Tamilisai slams Rahul for not visiting despite being elected as MP from there

CHENNAI: Former Governor and Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday questioned why Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha did not visit the landslides-hit Wayanad district, where he was elected as an MP.

Addressing a public meeting at T Nagar here, Tamilisai said, "There is a massive landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala. People of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, voted for Rahul Gandhi. But, why did Rahul Gandhi not visit the landslides-hit Wayanad? Instead of meeting his people, he is talking about Halwa."

Defending the Union Budget 2024-25, the former governor said in the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has provided more funds to Tamil Nadu than any other state in India.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, did not go to the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet because he could not send his Junior Udhayanidhi as a representative from TN, she said.

Lauding PM Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said Modi can pronounce Thirukkural better than Stalin.

"How many times CM Stalin referred Thirukkural in his history?" Tamilisai questioned.

She also lashed out at the DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and said the late chief minister did not promote Tamil language during his rule but he had promoted his daughter Kanimozhi.

"The Dravidian Model regime should be removed from TN. It's not Thalapathy Stalin, but its Sticker Stalin. His US visit is to develop himself, not the State. The saffron force must win if the coolie gang are to be shunted out from Tamil Nadu. PM Modi's regime is the real Kamaraj regime. Only the BJP has the right to name Kamaraj," she added.