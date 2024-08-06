Wayanad landslides should be declared national disaster, says VCK chief Thiruma; party to donate Rs 15 lakh for relief

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the Wayanad landslide tragedy which has claimed over 370 lives so far should be declared a national disaster by the union government, as reported by Maalai Malar.

He also announced that the party would contribute Rs 15 lakh towards the Wayanad relief fund.

Hundreds have died and several continue to be missing following the devastating landslides that flattened Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Attamala, and other areas in the hilltown on July 30.

"It is everyone's collective responsibility to help the people of Wayanad rebuild their town and the central government should immediately release funds for the same," the VCK chief urged.

He was speaking to reporters after appearing at a court in Ariyalur for a hearing related to a case in which he was accused of campaigning past 10 pm ahead of the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Tamil Nadu government's decision to increase the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 62, the Chidambaram MP said that this would also have an impact on the younger generation seeking employment.

He also lauded the state government for providing slain state BSP chief K Armstrong's family with police protection in the wake of threats.

Going on to point out that a caste-based census was inevitable, Thirumavalavan said that his party supported the move.

He also mentioned that that he had recently met Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on behalf of the VCK and the MDMK to request him to release funds for the construction of an integrated court premises in Ariyalur.

The VCK chief further told reporters that the Karnataka government could not build a dam at Mekedatu without consent from the Tamil Nadu government and the Cauvery Management Authority.

When asked about Udhayanidhi Stalin being touted to be appointed as deputy chief minister, Thirumavalavan declined to comment stating that it was the DMK's internal matter.