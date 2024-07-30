Wayanad landslides: CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala; rescue team led by two TN IAS officers deployed

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and enquired about the situation in Wayanad, where landslides induced by overnight heavy downpour have claimed over 50 lives so far.

Assuring all required assistance to the neighbouring state government in its ongoing rescue and relief operations, CM Stalin announced Rs 5 crore as aid from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to Kerala, in addition to dispatching a rescue-cum-relief team led by two IAS officers - Dr K S Sameeran and John Tom Varghese - from the state.

According to a press release from the government, the relief team from Tamil Nadu, comprising 20 firemen led by a joint director of Fire and Rescue Services, 20 state disaster relief personnel led by a superintendent of police, alongside 10 doctors and nurses, would engage in rescue and treatment efforts jointly with the Kerala government.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister has ordered the relief team to leave for Kerala on Tuesday itself.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed one team to Wayanad to undertake rescue and relief operations in the hilly district, officials said. These floodwater and landslide rescue teams are armed with various tools, pole and wire cutting machines, inflatable boats, and basic medicines, they said.

Three more DRF teams are being rushed in from Kerala, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru.

Officials said the NDRF teams comprise about 30 personnel each. The first NDRF team has recovered 21 bodies, rescued one person and evacuated 74 people from the affected area, they said.

Heavy rains triggered the massive landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad district. Hundreds are feared feared trapped under the debris.

Apart from the NDRF, teams of Kerala fire force, police, forest department, revenue, Army and local self-government departments are involved in the rescue operations.

(With inputs from PTI, Online Desk)