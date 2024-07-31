Wayanad landslide: AIADMK announces Rs 1 cr financial aid for rehabilitation measures of landslide victims

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to Kerala government to support its rehabilitation measures to the victims of the deadly landslide in Wayanad, which claimed more than 200 lives.



"On behalf of the AIADMK, Rs 1 crore financial assistance will be extended to Kerala government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslide. Apart from this, the party will send necessary relief materials to the affected people, " said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

He also urged the Centre to extend necessary support and carry out rescue and rehabilitation works on war footing.