Water supply issues in tribal hamlets to be resolved soon

VELLORE: The district forest division has decided to resolve the water supply-related issues, especially three phase electricity connection, in tribal hamlets in Vellore, Odugathur, and Amirthi forest ranges within six months

The action follows TN Accountant General (Audit II) finding various lapses, which led to a wasteful expenditure of Rs 70.22 lakh on drinking water supply to tribal hamlets in 2021-22 out of the State Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department’s allocation of Rs 123.85 crore for the purpose across the State, official sources said.

At Gurumalai in the Vellore range, 150 tribal houses did not get water supply in the absence of three phase power supply though a plastic tank was installed, and pipes laid in 2021-22. A check of the facilities during a joint inspection revealed that the pipes had broken in many places, the audit report said and added that moreover the tank was placed at a location lower than the areas to be served.

Similarly, 35 tribal families living in Pudhur in the Odugathur range were affected due to erratic power supply. At Sathampattu and Nammiampattu tribal hamlets in Amirthi range, despite the provision of a three-phase power supply and a submersible 3 HP motor, there was no supply.

Another 50 tribal families at Dasaripudhur in the same range were deprived of drinking water due to the motor facing technical issues right from the time it was installed in 2021-22, the report pointed out due to other issues.

Same was the case in Neeplampattu (Amirthi range) where the motor got buried in the soil and could not be lifted out resulting in 45 tribal families going without water from 2021-22.

When asked, Vellore forest department officials said, “The main issue is getting a three-phase supply. Earlier most of the hamlets had only single-phase power supply. So, now we have decided to approach the Tangedco for three phase connection within six months after which all the above problems would be resolved.”