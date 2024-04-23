Water scarcity: TN Chief Secretary Meena convenes urgent meeting

CHENNAI: As the scorching summer sun beats down relentlessly across many places in Tamil Nadu, a consultation meeting headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena is set to take place on Tuesday at 3:00 PM to discuss the issue of drinking water shortage this summer.

In order to tackle the pressing issue of the summer drinking water shortage and with the aim of ensuring unrestricted access to water for all, this meeting is taking place.

The video conference, which is scheduled to be held, mainly focuses on safeguarding the communities from the imminent water scarcity in drought prone places like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Namakkal, etc.