Water Resources Department to seek Krishna water in April

CHENNAI: Water level in the city reservoirs has reduced to 68 percent, and as the mercury level is expected to soar in the coming days.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has planned to seek Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water in April when the summer season peaks in Chennai.

The official stated there is adequate water stored in the reservoirs based on the water demand in the city, there will be a special meeting conducted to release water from the neighbouring state.

"As per the agreement, the AP government releases water in two spells - July and January to April. However, the water was not released in January to Chennai reservoir, as there was adequate water stored in the major reservoirs due to copious rainfall received during the northeast monsoon. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh does not have enough water in the reservoir to release water immediately, " a senior WRD official told DT Next.

"Though the major reservoirs Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills have 70 percent of water level. Based on the consumption among the residents in the city and demand of water during the summer season a special emergency meeting will be conducted with the AP authorities to release water in April as per the water sharing agreement, " he added.

It is noted that the AP government has released water on emergency during dought situations for three years in the city.

At present, the water discharged from Poondi to Chembarambakkam to ensure there is no drought situation in Chennai City. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that the water stored in the reservoir would be sufficient till September.

"We have 9 TMC of water stored in the reservoirs against the total amount of 13 TMC.

Since, the Veeranam dam is dry we have managed to get water supplied from Nemmili desalination plant 150 MLD. So, 1040 MLD of drinking water is supplied to the residential areas. At least one TMC of water is required per month in the city and we have adequate water till September, " said a senior official of CMWSSB.

As on Friday, the current water storage at Red Hills reservoir is 2,279 cusecs against 3,300 cusecs, Chembarambakkam reservoir's present storage is 3,064 cusecs, Poondi reservoir currently has 2441 cusecs, Chollavaram 747 mcft and Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoir with 468 cusecs.