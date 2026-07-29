Water Resources Department begins desilting of Adyar, Buckingham Canal ahead of monsoon

The desilting of Adyar river was launched at Manapakkam and the South Buckingham Canal near the East Coast Road Old Mahabalipuram Road junction at Sholinganallur.

Officials said the restoration would facilitate the free flow of floodwaters through areas, including Manapakkam, Nandambakkam, Jafferkhanpet, Saidapet, Kotturpuram, and Mylapore during heavy rains.