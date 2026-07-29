Water Resources Department begins desilting of Adyar, Buckingham Canal ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister N Anand on Tuesday launched the desilting and restoration works of the Adyar river and the South Buckingham Canal as part of the State's monsoon preparedness measures.
The desilting of Adyar river was launched at Manapakkam and the South Buckingham Canal near the East Coast Road Old Mahabalipuram Road junction at Sholinganallur.
Officials said the restoration would facilitate the free flow of floodwaters through areas, including Manapakkam, Nandambakkam, Jafferkhanpet, Saidapet, Kotturpuram, and Mylapore during heavy rains.
The minister also launched desilting operations along the South Buckingham Canal at Sholinganallur, where water hyacinth and floating waste have significantly reduced the canal's carrying capacity. The canal serves as a major flood carrier, taking excess rainwater through Okkiyam Maduvu into the Bay of Bengal.
The Water Resources Department said removing aquatic vegetation and accumulated waste would improve drainage, reduce water stagnation, minimise mosquito breeding and help mitigate flooding in nearby residential areas during the monsoon.
Handlooms and Textiles Minister Vijay Balaji, Sholinganallur MLA P Saravanan, Alandur MLA M Harish, senior Water Resources Department officials and representatives of voluntary organisations were present during the launch.