Water released 2 months ago yet to reach farms, say Thanjavur farmers

TIRUCHY: The farmers from Thanjavur staged a ‘waiting’ protest demanding water for irrigation on Thursday in the Uyyankondan river bed.

The protestors highlighted that even two months after the water release from Valavanthankottai in Tiruchy, the water failed to reach the New Kattalai Mettu Canal and Uyyankondan River extension canal and thus the farmers from the region are on the verge of facing heavy loss as the crops have started to wither away. The farmers charged that the officials are lethargic and that they don’t pay attention to the repeated requests made by the farmers for water. The protest continued till the evening and the water resources department officials visited the protesting farmers and held talks with them.

Though the officials assured to release of water from Friday, the farmers demanded water be released from Thursday itself and refused to move from the spot.

Following this, the officials said that they would release an adequate quantity of water so that it would reach the water bodies in the Sengipatti region. The officials also promised the farmers that the water would reach the tail-end regions. After this, the farmers dispersed from the spot.