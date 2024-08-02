Water release from Mettur dam reduced to 1.30 lakh cusecs at 1 pm

CHENNAI: The release of water from the Mettur dam was further decreased to 1.30 lakh cusecs at 1 pm on Friday.

Earlier in the day, at at 11 am, the discharge was reduced from 1.70 lakh cusecs to 1.50 lakh cusecs. About 21,500 cusecs of water was being released through the Dam power house and Tunnel power house while the balance quantity of water was released through the Ellis saddle surplus gates.

The dam had reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 ft on Tuesday following which a flood alert was issued to the 12 delta districts in the region. People living along river banks and in low-lying areas were asked to move to safer places.

At 8 am today, the status of the Mettur dam was as follows:

Level: 120.150 ft (total capacity)

Storage: 93,710 mcft

Inflow: 1,71,000 c/s*

Outflow: 1,70,000 c/s*

(* changed since time last recorded)