Water overflowing from Pechiparai reservoir leads flooding in Thiruparappu waterfalls

CHENNAI: The overflow of water from the Pechiparai reservoir has resulted in flooding at Thiruparappu waterfalls.

The overflowing water has submerged nearby playgrounds, stone structures, and temples located near the reservoir.

Consequently, bathing in the reservoir has been banned to safeguard visitors' safety.

On Sunday, a large number of tourists visited Thiruparappu waterfalls.

Since bathing was prohibited, tourists stood outside the safety barriers to observe the rushing flood.

The release of excess water from the reservoir has led to increased flow in rivers. Water from these rivers is being diverted for irrigation purposes.

Residents along the banks of the Kothayar and Thamirabarani rivers have been warned of possible flood.

Meanwhile, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heavy to moderate rainfall due to the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Places like Nagercoil, Marthandam, Mylaudy, Kottaram, Kannimar, Thakkalai, Eraniel, Anai Kidangu, and Kuzhithurai are witnessing continuous showers, contributing to the seasonal rainfall pattern.