    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2024 10:42 AM IST
    Water outflow at Sathanur dam increases to 13,000 cusecs
    Sathanur dam

    CHENNAI: The water outflow from the Sathanur dam has increased to 13,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the water level at Sathanur dam has increased by 2,000 cusecs.

    Officials have issued a flood alert to the people across Thenpennai river area, as the water outflow Sathanur dam is excepted to increase further.

    The well-marked low-pressure area lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday with associated upper-air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

    The system is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts in the next few hours

    DTNEXT Bureau

