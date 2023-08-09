Water near lignite mines contains 250X more mercury

CHENNAI: In an alarming revelation, a study has found that the borewell water consumed by the people of Vadakuvellur in Cuddalore district, near the NLC mines and thermal power stations (TPS), contains 250 times higher mercury content than the prescribed safe limit. Drinking water that contains high amounts of mercury would lead to serious health complications, including damage to kidneys and the nervous system, apart from causing minor ailments like skin and eye irritation.

A study report titled ‘POWERing Pollution - The Environment Impacts of Thermal Power Stations and Mining Operations in Neyveli and Parangipettai’, prepared by Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, revealed that areas around Neyveli and Parangipettai are severely polluted. The State government-run ITPCL power plant is located in Parangipettai.

During the study, researchers collected ground and surface water, as well as soil samples from 31 locations in Neyveli. “The sampling results reveal that there is extensive pollution of local water and soil resources. Several effluent discharge streams coming from mines and thermal power stations had critical parameters exceeding the legally binding limits, polluting local water and land resources. Several drinking water sources were found seriously contaminated with high levels of mercury, selenium, fluoride and others,” the report said.

As per the report, out of 31 sampled locations, 17 were seriously contaminated and 11 were significantly contaminated. Most alarmingly, samples taken from the borewell at Tholkappiar Nagar in Vadakuvellur showed mercury levels around 250 times higher than the limit. People in the location drink this borewater. “There are many kidney patients and people affected by lung diseases, cancer and skin diseases,” it added.

All seven samples of ambient surface waterbodies that were tested were found to be contaminated or seriously contaminated. The waterbodies had the presence of heavy metals like iron, aluminium. mercury, calcium, magnesium, manganese and nickel. Similarly, out of six samples collected in Parangipettai, three were found to be seriously contaminated and two were significantly contaminated.

A study conducted in October 2021 by Poovulagin Nanbargal and the Centre for Energy and Clean Air identified Neyveli as one of the major coal-burning clusters of Tamil Nadu with the highest emission of sulphur dioxide.

Severe health issues plague residents; contaminated water impacts crop yield

“It may be noted that the new emission norms for coal-based thermal power plants were first notified in 2015 with a compliance deadline of December 31, 2017. However, the deadline has been revised multiple times, and to comply with them, the deadline currently stands at December 31, 2026, for sulphur dioxide emissions and December 31, 2024, for other emissions,” the study- report pointed out.

As water and air are severely polluted, several residents who participated in the survey revealed they were suffering from kidney diseases and many were undergoing dialysis. They also believe that the occurrence of diseases had increased over the years and attributed it to the fly ash from thermal power stations, coal dust from mines and the discharge of effluents.

Apart from taking a huge toll on human health, the mines and power plants here have also impacted crop yield, the report says. Water from power plants gets mixed with local streams which are used for irrigating farmlands here.

“Accumulation of dust on the fields, fly ash deposition, coal dust from mines and contaminated water are resulting in degradation of land, reduced yields, and reduced quality of yields,” the report said.

Substantiating this, the study found that all four soil samples taken from agricultural fields were found to be seriously contaminated. The report recommended the Union government come up with a clear road map and decommissioning plan for Neyveli mines and power plants.

“With the Tamil Nadu government indicating an intention of decarbonisation of the grid and also announcing plans to set up 20,000 MW solar generation capacity along with 10,000 MW of battery storage by 2030, such a roadmap can aim for the decommissioning to happen in 10 years without any apprehension of disruption in electricity services,” the report said.

Releasing the report, G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said that India was still using lignite to generate electricity while the world is moving towards several forms of renewable energy sources.

“Lignite causes 4 times more pollution than coal. The Neyveli Lignite Corporation should be treated as a criminal offender as it has adversely affected people and the environment. The State government should not acquire its land and take measures to evict it from the State, as it is converting Cuddalore district into a desert,” he said.

MLAs MH Jawahirullah and T Velmurugan urged the State government to constitute an expert committee to assess the damages caused by the NLC and also take steps to recover money from it to repair them.