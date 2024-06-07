Water may not be released from Mettur dam on June 12 for Kuruvai crop cultivation as storage level is below 55ft: MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department, MRK Panneerselvam on Friday said water may not be released from Mettur dam on June 12 for Kuruvai crop cultivation as storage level is below 55ft.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Panneerselvam said Mettur dam will be open depending on water inflow and availability and he also informed that farmers in Delta region are ready for cultivation.

Responding to a question on crop damages assessment work, the agriculture minister said Tamil Nadu did not receive enough rain to cause floods.

"It did not rain enough to affect the crops. However, officials are assessing the crop damage," he told reporters here.

Further, the minister said Rs 14 crore relief assistance has been given to the coconut farmers for the root welt disease (RWD) across the state.

"91,000 hectares of coconut have been cultivated in Tamil Nadu. So far, Rs 14 crore has been given to the farmers affected by RWD at the rate of Rs 31,000 per hectare," he noted.

Panneerselvam also informed that Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon inaugurate the new super tree tower park at Cathedral road.

Earlier in the day, Minister MRK Panneerselvam released a handbook for the welfare of coconut farmers.