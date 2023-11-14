Water level at Chembarambakkam lake touched 22 ft

CHENNAI: After receiving intermittent spells, the water level at Chembarambakkam lake reached 22 feet on Tuesday against its maximum capacity of 24 feet. The Water Resources Department (WRD) is expected to open the shutters in a day or two.

The inflow in the catchment area has increased to 400 cusecs on Tuesday. However, there is no confirmation regarding releasing of water from the reservoir. The outflow of water will be based on the rainwater in the catchment area, said a senior WRD official.

However, the water level in Poondi and Redhills reservoir did not witness any increase and the official stated that water will not be discharged at present. The department discharged water from Poondi reservoir on September 25 and the outflow has gradually decreased due to less rainwater in the catchment area and the department is hoping for good spells of rains in the catchment areas of reservoirs that meet the drinking water requirement of Chennai.

Meanwhile water bodies in the Chengalpet and Kancheepuram district also recorded marginal rainfall on Tuesday with inflow into Maduranthagam reservoir. Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and Karikili bird sanctuary body also received rains bringing some relief for the state forest department.