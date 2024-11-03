Water inflow into Bhavanisagar dam rises by 9,000 cusecs in single day

CHENNAI: With rain continuing in the catchment areas of the Bhavanisagar dam, the average water inflow on Sunday increased to 13,892 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Sunday, from 4,971 cusecs.

The inflow into the dam has increased by 9,000 cusecs in a single day following heavy rainfall in the region. In response, 1,200 cusecs of water is being released from the dam, said a Thanthi TV report.

Presently, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam is at 92.17 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet.