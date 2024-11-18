Water inflow at Hogenakkal drops to 10,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The water inflow at Hogenakkal falls has decreased to 10,000 cubic feet per second as of 8 am on Monday (November 18).

According to a Maalaimalar report, the inflow was 11,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on November 17.

Due to rains in Cauvery catchment areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the inflow recorded at Hogenakkal falls in Dharmapuri has gone up substantially.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials are continuously monitoring the inflow at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka inter-State border in Biligundlu.