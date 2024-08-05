Water flow to Hogenakkal decreases, but tourist ban continues

CHENNAI: The inflow to Hogenakkal going down to 60,000 cusecs has not prompted the authorities in Tamil Nadu to lift the ban on boating and bathing at the waterfall.

The ban, which was imposed after the huge inflow of floodwater from Karnataka made it dangerous to bathe and boat in Hogenakkal falls, has been in place for 22 days.

The intensification of the southwest monsoon in the Cauvery catchment area took the Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka to reach their capacity, resulting in the release of excess water into the Cauvery river. At one point, the discharge was as high as two lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water.

Currently, due to reduced rainfall in the catchment areas, the amount of water being released to Tamil Nadu has also been brought down.