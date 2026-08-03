Water arrival on Aadi positive sign: KA Sengottaiyan

Speaking to reporters after participating in the memorial day observance of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai near Archalur in Erode, Sengottaiyan said inflows had improved in several reservoirs, and many water bodies were expected to reach full capacity soon.

Drawing a parallel between rainfall and governance, he said the arrival of Cauvery water during the Aadi Perukku festival period reflected the positive developments taking place under the present administration.