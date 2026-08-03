Water arrival on Aadi positive sign: KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday expressed confidence that surplus Cauvery water released by Karnataka would soon reach the Mettur dam, saying the State government had sought the release of water for irrigation.
Speaking to reporters after participating in the memorial day observance of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai near Archalur in Erode, Sengottaiyan said inflows had improved in several reservoirs, and many water bodies were expected to reach full capacity soon.
Drawing a parallel between rainfall and governance, he said the arrival of Cauvery water during the Aadi Perukku festival period reflected the positive developments taking place under the present administration.
The minister also said Tamil Nadu was emerging as a leading State under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and claimed the TVK government's performance could even earn the appreciation of the Union government.
On land administration, Sengottaiyan said the government had appointed 1,730 surveyors to address delays in land surveys and the issuance of pattas. He expressed confidence that the long-pending issue would be resolved within six months.
Meanwhile, Ministers M Vijay Balaji, C Vijayalakshmi, S Kamali and D Lokesh Tamilselvan joined Sengottaiyan in paying floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 221st memorial day.