Watch | SA Chandrasekhar's emotional video for Vijay goes viral ahead of TN Assembly polls

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections just two days away, a video released by filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar in support of his son, actor-turned-politician Vijay, is rapidly going viral on social media.
In the video, he says Vijay has faced numerous challenges after entering politics and has overcome them only because of people’s support. He describes Vijay as a young leader ready to fight for real change in Tamil Nadu.
Emphasising the party’s election symbol, SA Chandrasekhar calls the election a silent revolution and a one-finger revolution. He urges voters to support the whistle symbol, saying each vote should resonate as a strong message across Tamil Nadu on counting day. He also terms the polls as a rare opportunity for change after 50 years.
Addressing criticism about Vijay’s political approach, SA Chandrasekhar says there is no rule that politicians must meet the media daily. He explains that Vijay studies constituency issues in detail and refers to notes while speaking for accuracy. Stressing his son’s priorities, he adds that Vijay believes in “people first, family next,” underscoring his commitment to public service.