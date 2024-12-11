Watch: Kanniyakumari fishermen's boat sinks after collision with oil tanker, video goes viral

CHENNAI: Nine fishermen were rescued after their motorboat collided with an oil tanker and sank off the coast of Colachel in Kanniyakumari, said a Daily Thanthi report. The men had set off for fishing from the Colachel seaport 5 days ago.

The collision with the merchant ship took place 20 nautical miles south of Colachel, the report added. Even after colliding with the fishermen's boat, the oil tanker did not halt and continued its journey.

The motorboat which suffered damage started tilting into the waters. Following this, the fishermen were rescued by fellow fishermen who were passing by. The vehicle then sank fully into the sea.

A clip of the damaged boat submerging into the sea has gone viral, sparking concerns.