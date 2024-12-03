Watch | Cyclone Fengal: CCTV footage shows intense landslide in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A CCTV clip from a locality in Tiruvannamalai town shows loose soil, rocks, water and debris gushing down a path dotted with houses. It is seen flowing at high speed along the rocky steps and also entering people's homes. The intensity of the flow later weakens.

The footage is reportedly from December 1 afternoon when Cyclone Fengal moved over Tiruvannamalai region, bringing unprecedented rains with it, after making landfall in Puducherry the previous night.

On the same day, seven persons, including children, were trapped in a house smashed by a boulder that fell on a house after rolling down from the top of Annamalaiyar Hill in Tiruvannamalai, following a mud slip. They were found dead during rescue operations.

The landslides occurred due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal in the Bay of Bengal, which led to three separate landslides in the region.











