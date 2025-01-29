Was ready to risk my life to stop tungsten mining: EPS tells Melur farmers

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday informed the farmers of Melur and surrounding villages from Madurai district that he was even ready to risk his life to stop the Tungsten mining project.

“I also spoke vehemently in the Assembly against the project. Since there was no proper response to my questions from the CM, I declared that I would be willing to risk my life to stop the project. Only after that did he (MK Stalin) say that he would not allow the project as long as he remains the CM,” said Palaniswami among the farmers, who met him at the camp office in Chennai to express their gratitude for his contribution to stall the Tungsten mining project.

As a mark of respect, they presented fruits, and paddy to the AIADMK leader for his role in halting the project. They were accompanied by AIADMK MLA VV Rajan Chellappa.

The Union Government cancelled the project following sustained protests, coupled with strong political reactions, including the passing of a unanimous anti-tungsten mining project resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during this year’s first session.

“The Centre and State government cancelled the project. It is a victory for your uncompromised protest in a democratic way,” said Palaniswami.

He took a potshot on Chief Minister MK Stalin and his government for delayed response in such an issue that involves the livelihood of farmers and said that tenders for the mining tungsten were floated 10 months ago. However, the CM introduced a special resolution in the Assembly against the project only this year.

"What was he doing during the Assembly session held in June 2024? If he was so concerned about the farmers' welfare, why did he not take such action earlier?" he wondered.