Was Mekedatu discussed during Oppn meet, Annamalai questions Stalin over letter to Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai questioned CM Stalin over the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release water from Karnataka.

On the second week of his Padayatra 'En Mann En Makkal', Annamalai said, "Two days back, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister to release water from Karnataka. I ask, what did you do last week when you went to Karnataka for the opposition meeting? The Cauvery issue did not come up when BJP was in power in Karnataka. When Congress came to power in Karnataka, on the first day they said that Mekedatu dam will be built and on the third day they say that Cauvery water cannot be given to Tamil Nadu."

Taking a dig on the government for its alleged preferential treatment towards the jailed minister Senthilbalaji, Annamalai added, "Minister Senthilbalaji, who is in prison, is being paid a salary. So, Stalin was also a criminal. If the ministers in the DMK ministry bring out the looted money, the debt of India and Tamil Nadu can be paid off. They have looted so much money." quotes Tamil Nadu BJP Chief.